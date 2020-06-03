Ohana Arts Spreads Peace Through Perfomances

Honolulu (KHON2) – A non-profit performing arts organization called Ohana Arts is spreading peace through inspirational music.

The talented students from ages 6-18 were supposed to be on the road with a musical called ‘Peace On Your Wings’ to mark the 75th anniversary of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but the pandemic postponed those plans.

However, it’s not stopping the group from sharing a powerful message, dedicated to first responders and front line workers.

Ohana Arts wrote, produced, and have been touring with the original musical, “Peace On Your Wings,” based on the story of 12 year old atomic bomb victim, Sadako Sasaki and her thousand paper cranes which has toured the islands of Hawaii, LA, NYC, and several cities in Northern California.

Performers want to share how Sadako’s story and message are so universal, and how the need for peace pertains to all history.

They also created a video tribute to Josh Groban’s song “You Raise Me Up” to all the first responders, doctors and nurses working on the front lines, and victims of COVID-19 along with their loved ones.

Laurie Rubin, Co-Founder of Ohana Arts & Lyricist of “Peace On Your Wings” and Jenny Taira, Co-Founder of Ohana Arts & Composer of “Peace On Your Wings” want people to enjoy and share the video.

Website: http://ohanaarts.org

Social Media Handles: http://facebook.com/ohanaarts http://instagram.com/ohanaarts