Today is “National Water Park Day” so we invited Eddie Galdones, Director of sales and marketing of Wet N Wild Hawaii to talk about how wet and wild became, wet and wild! From over 25 thrillring rides to all of their latest summer activities, Wet N Wild Hawaii is your one stop shop for all of your summer fun needs.

To learn more about Wet N Wild Hawaii, visit them online at wetnwildhawaii.com