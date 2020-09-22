‘National Miniature Golf Day’ with Kaua’i Mini Golf and Botanical Gardens

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kaua’i Miniature Golf and Botanical Gardens provides the fun and beauty for families in honor of National Miniature Golf Day.

Known to be surrounded by the natural beauty of Kaua’i, Kaua’i Miniature Golf and Botanical Gardens is a one-of-a-kind golf course, atAnainahou Community Park that includes fun and challenging obstacles the whole family can enjoy.

“Everything that the founders of Kaua’i Miniature Golf and Botanical Gardens did, was meant for the community. They wanted to create a space where they could give back to the families of Kaua’i,” says Jamie Schoenhals, Food and Beverage Manager of Anainahou Community Park.

Since the opening of Kaua’i Miniature Golf and Botanical Gardens, this 18 hole golf course has done much for the residents of Kaua’i, especially it’s first-responders.

Schoenhals says, “These times have been difficult for everyone especially for those on the front line of covid. We created ‘Gratitude Weekends’ for people working in the medical field, police force or firefighters to come down and enjoy free mini golf for them and their families.”

Kaua’i Miniature Golf and Botanical Gardens at Anainahou Community Park is accepting reservations in guidelines with the state to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

WEBSITE: http://www.anainahou.org

Social Media Handle:

Instagram: @Anainahou