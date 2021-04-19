Monday Blues: Jeff Peterson Previews Blue Note Hawaii Shows

Honolulu (KHON2) – Jeff Peterson is ready to bring his Grammy winning guitar performances to Blue Note Hawaii for two Artist to Artist shows on Thursday April 22.

Peterson gave Living808 a preview of his show, including original music from his new album ‘Mele Nahenahe.’ The inspiration? “My new recording features all music composed while being at home over the past year,” says Peterson. “It is inspired by the places around Hawaii I often travel to, my ‘ohana, and the great slack key guitarists who I have learned from.”

You can learn slack key guitar and ukulele online with over 300 video lessons and sheet music at jeffpetersonguitar.com. Members to the website have access to all the lessons and the weekly group Zoom lesson I teach on Saturdays. I offer a similar program and live lessons for ukulele at ukuelecorner.com

Peterson has performed through the pandemic. “I started doing weekly concerts every Wednesday at 2pm HST on a website called Stageit.com last April. I have now down nearly 50 concerts and feature a different program each week. He does weekly concerts from home Wednesday at 2pm on Stageit.com

Jeff Peterson is featured for the April 22nd Artist to Artist series with Henry Kapono, which has 2 shows- 6 and 8:30pm.

Website:

www.bluenotehawaii.com

jeffpetersonguitar.com

Social Media Handles:

@bluenotehawaii

@jeffpeterson