Monday Blues: Comedy Kanikapila

Comedy U is back with the Comedy Kanikapila at Blue Note Hawaii. The shows will feature local comedian Kaleo Pilanca, one of the funniest personalities in Hawaii. Pilanca will be joined by special guests Jose Dynamite, Lanai, and hosted by Champ.

The show promises to make you LOL (laugh out loud) and have a ton of fun. Shows on Saturday are sold out but select tickets are still available for Friday. To purchase your tickets visit bluenotehawaii.com

Show times:

Friday March 12th 6pm & 8:30pm

Saturday March 13th 6pm & 8:30pm