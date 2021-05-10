Monday Blues: Beat Lele

Three-time Na Hoku Hanohano Award Nominees, BEAT-LELE, is comprised of four Beatle-loving musicians. With Sonny Aquino as “John”, Nolet Quiason as “Paul”, Alastar McNeil as “George” and Dennis Muth as “Ringo”, each band member sings and performs their respective parts as one would expect from the original recording. BEAT-LELE recently released their second album, Fab4on4Strings, produced by legendary producer/engineer Dave Tucciarone.

You can catch Beat Lele live this Friday night with two shows at Blue Note Hawaii.

Show times are at 6pm and 8:30pm. For tickets visit bluenotehawaii.com