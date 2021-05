Back for 6 performances July, the award-winning group All-4-One is back at Blue Note Hawaii. The group known for timeless songs like “I Swear” and “I Can Love You Like That” will be for the first time performing together in over a year. Having performed for nearly three decades together the group is excited to hit the stage again.

Tickets are available at bluenotehawaii.com

Performances: July 23-25th, 6:30pm and 9pm

Bar $45, Loge $45, & Premium $55