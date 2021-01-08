Mikey Showcases the Top Three Concerts Happening This Weekend

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are supporting local musicians at home, or driving to your favorite musical venue, there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

SIENNA AT THE WAIKIKI BEACHCOMBER RESORT

Start your weekend by supporting local musicians at the Waikiki Beachcomber Hawaiian Aroma Cafe and Grill. Friday night, local singer and songwriter, Sienna will be performing a three hour set while audience members can eat ‘ono food and drink delicious cocktails.

IG: @Aloha_Its_Sienna

IZIK BRINGS THE A JAW DROPPING PERFORMANCE TO SHORE FYRE

Local musician and Na Hoku HanoHano Award winner, Izik provides the jams at Shore Fyre Waikiki. All weekend long party with one of Hawaii’s most respected singer and songwriter as he sings his hit songs in one of Waikiki’s hotspots.

VISIT: www.ShoreFyre.com

FIA RETURNS TO THE SINCE STAY AT HOME ORDER

Respected singer and songwriter Fia, returns to the main stage at Hawaiian Brians since the stay at home order has been in effect. Saturday night concert goers are encouraged to head over to Hawaiian Brians to enjoy live music by Fia, while enjoying a night out with loved ones.

TICKETS: www.TheArtistFia.com