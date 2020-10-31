Mikey Rounds Up This Weekend’s Fun Halloween Events!

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are celebrating Halloween at home, or driving to your favorite spooky event, there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

INSPIRE CHURCH BRINGS BACK THEIR TRUNK OR TREAT EVENT WITH A TWIST

Inspire Church gears up for their annual Trunk or Treat event, but, this year, with a twist. From 6pm-8pm on Friday, October 30, Inspire will be having a Trunk or Treat drive-thru where kids can participate in a costume contest, receive a free goodie bag and families can receive food from the Food Bank. This event is free to the public, and Inspire Church will be following the City and County of Honolulu’s safety protocols to ensure the safety and health of the public.

Website:

www.inspirechurch.live.

ALA MOANA CELEBRATES CLASSIC HALLOWEEN FILMS WITH NEW DRIVE IN EVENT

Aloha Drive-In Movies brings its outdoor drive-in cinema experience to Ala Moana Center beginning Thursday, October 29th for a month-long series of classic, local, and international films. The Nightmare Before Christmas, and The Lost Boys kick off the Halloween weekend on Friday, October 30th.

Website:

www.AlohaDriveInMovies.com

HAWAII’S THEATRICAL AND MUSICAL ARTISTS COME TOGETHER TO SAVE A LOCAL THEATER

A Star studded cast, featuring Amy Hānaiali Gilliom, Jerry Eiting, Eric Gilliom, Francis Taua, Lia Kreig, Ally Shore, Lin McEwan, Rueben Carrion, Marsi Smith and Hosted by Kristi Scott, join forces to honor the Historic Iao Theatre in their efforts to save the venue. This Saturday, October 31st, guests can log onto Facebook to experience a live-stream event that tells the legendary stories of the 3rd oldest theater in the State of Hawai`i.

Website:

www.Facebook.com/HistoricIaoTheater