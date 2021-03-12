Mikey Monis Showcases The Top Concerts Around Town

Honolulu (KHON2) – From dancing into the Hawaiian sunset to partying at Dave N Busters or hanging out in Waikiki, there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Brought to you by Miller Lite.

Shore Fyre Bar and Grill Presents: Kapena

Jump on the reggae train all weekend long at the shore fyre bar and grill in Waikiki as Kapena brings the house down with some classic reggae jams. End your family shopping day at Waikiki’s most talked about restaurant!

VISIT: www.ShoreFyre.com

Willies Hot Chickens Presents: Lopaka Rootz

Lopaka Roots is being featured at Willies Hot Chicken restaurant this Saturday as one of the musical headliners. Eat all the ono food, then dance it off with some great music by awesome local artists!

Instagram: @LopakaRootz

Invisible Wave Movement Presents: Johnny Suite , Maile and Kaleo Wassman of Pepper

Join Johnny suite, Maile, and Kaleo Wassman of pepper for a virtual benefit concert this Saturday. Funds raised by this virtual family concert will go towards creating job opportunities for individuals with chronic health conditions.

Instagram: @InvisibleWaveMovement

Dave N Buster’s Presents: The First Annual Spring Collectors Show

Gather all of your family and friends for a fun day of collecting special memorabilia. Buy, sell and trade from some of the most sought after collectable items. From pokemon cards to comic books find what you need to complete your collection.

Visit: https://www.daveandbusters.com/locations/honolulu

Instagram: @DNBHonolulu

Grub N Groove Presents: North Kingdom and The Jimmy Weeks Project

North Kingdom and The Jimmy Weeks project join forces as they headline Hawaii’s finest Grub and Groove concert at the hottest venue in Honolulu. Sip on those drinks, sing your heart out and show off your dance moves at the concert everyone is talking about.

VISIT: www.HiFinest.com