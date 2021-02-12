Mikey Monis Showcases the Best Valentines Events around Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are rocking out a popular concert or enjoying some beautiful Hawaiian music with your loved ones, there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

PAULA FUGA BRINGS HER VALENTINES CONCERT INTO HOMES AROUND HAWAII

Tune into the virtual “Aloha Valentines Concert” featuring Paula Fuga, this Saturday. Sing and dance along to some of the greatest hits that all the couples will be jamming out to this weekend, along with some great prizes and giveaways.

WET N WILD HAWAII WELCOMES BACK “DIVE N MOVIE” NIGHTS

Dip into a good family movie this Saturday night at Wet N Wild Hawaii to watch the hit film, Uglydolls. The musical-comedy celebrates the awesomeness of being unique and comfortable in your own skin. What a great way to end your weekend at one of the most wildest places in Hawaii.

ALOHA STADIUM PRESENTS: DRIVE IN CONCERT SERIES

Sunday night everyone is invited to the drive in concert series at Aloha Stadium. This star studded and romantic evening of Hawaiian music includes musicians such as, Maunalua, Sean Na’auao, The Makaha Sons and Natalie Ai Kamau’u.

HAWAII’S FINEST HOST ONGOING CONCERTS AT HAWAIIAN BRIANS

From the Opihi Pickers, Likkle Jordee and Kapena, Hawaii’s Finest branded events at Hawaiian Brian’s are guaranteed to get the party started every weekend. Their Valentine’s Day shows with Josh Tatofi sold out fast, so be sure to follow them on social media to stay updated.

