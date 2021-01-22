Mikey Monis Highlights Weekend’s Top Events Available for All Ages

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are attending a popular concert or heading to Hawaii’s top attraction or enjoying some beautiful Hawaiian music, there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

POLYNESIAN CULTURAL CENTER CELEBRATES REOPENING

The Polynesian Cultural Center is back open, and excited to welcome visitors of all ages to join in the fun. Guests can tour Polynesian villages, attend an award winning luau or experience Polynesian Cultural Centers’ newest attraction, Huki.

VISIT: http://www.polynesia.com

SHORE FYRE WELCOMES FAMILIES TO EAT BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC

‘Ohana from all around Hawaii, as well as visitors are invited to Shore Fyre in Waikiki to try out their new brunch menu. Guests can enjoy local favorites, mimosas and live entertainment performed by Yoza, all from one of Waikiki’s top restaurants.

VISIT: www.ShoreFyre.com

BISHOP MUSEUM PROVIDES RELAXING HAWAIIAN MUSIC FOR ‘OHANA

Visitors of Bishop Museum are invited to the Mauka Gallery Lawn at the Bishop Museum to enjoy a free performance of the Royal Hawaiian Band. After an exciting day of exploring the Bishop Museum, end your sunday night with relaxing Hawaiian music at one of Hawaii’s Top Attractions.

VISIT: www.BishopMuseum.org

ARENA 808 SPORTS LOUNGE BRINGS THE PARTY VIBES TO THE 21 AND OVER SCENE

Vibe out at one Hawaii’s best kept lounges, Arena 808 Sports Lounge. Guests are invited to party the night away with great music, pau hana specials, karaoke rooms and amazing specials.

VISIT: www.Arena808.com

HAWAII’S FINEST PRESENTS: GRUB AND GROOVE

Guests who are 21 and over are invited to party with two of Hawaii’s top bands at Hawaiian Brians Social Club. Party the night away with great food, ono drinks, and amazing live entertainment.

VISIT: www.HiFinest.com