Mikey Monis Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual costume contest or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

MILILANI TOWN CENTER ENCOURAGES RESIDENTS TO PARTICIPATE IN THEIR VIRTUAL COSTUME CONTEST

The Mililani Town Center is bringing the halloween fun to houses across the state, as they host their virtual costume contest. Three lucky winners will be announced on Mililani Town Center’s Instagram on Halloween (October 31) at 5 p.m. Winners will be selected based on creativity and overall costume. Must tag #HalloweenTCM and include keiki’s age and costume in the caption to be eligible for entry. By entering your keiki, you are allowing the Town Center of Mililani to repost your keiki’s picture on its social media accounts for the winner announcement.

WEBSITE: www.TownCenterofMililani.com

CHAMBER MUSIC HAWAII BRINGS THE VIRTUAL VACATIONS TO RESIDENTS THROUGH A LIVE-STREAM VIRTUAL CONCERT

Chamber Music Hawaii is giving their viewers a virtual vacation, due to the travel restrictions of covid-19. This first ever livestream performance by Chamber Music Hawaii, will feature music inspired by musician’s travel experiences, as well as arrangements of folk songs from home. The concert will include pre-recorded video from a beautiful home overlooking Maunalua Bay in Hawaii Kai, stories from the musicians, and a live Q&A with our audience.

WEBSITE: www.EventBrite.com

KEILANA MOKULEHUA DEBUTS HER FIRST EVER ALBUM, ENTITLED I AM

Local singer and songwriter, Keilana Mokulehua releases her first ever studio-album entitled, I Am. Consisting of 11 songs, I am has reached number 2 on the apple music charts, 24 hour after it’s release. Keilana hosts weekly live-stream concerts via instagram to entertain viewers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE: @KeilanaMusic