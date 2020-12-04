Mikey Monis Highlights the Weekend’s Holiday Events

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual light display or heading out for a night at your favorite Christmas venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s UpWeekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Show Aloha Land Brings the Holiday Spirit Through Dazzling Light Display

The Show Aloha Land – A Holiday Wonderland, brought to you by First Hawaiian Bank, is a great way to celebrate the holidays with family and friends from the comfort of your own vehicle. Get ready to drive through a dazzling display of a one million LED lights choreographed to holiday music at the Aloha Stadium. Families are encouraged to pick a date and select a time slot, to follow state and traffic guidelines.

TICKETS: www.AlohaStadium.Hawaii.gov

Special Olympics Hawaii Wraps Up Holiday Jam With Food and a Virtual Dance Party

In the season of giving thanks, Special Olympics Hawaii is doing something new to raise money, and support local athletes this year, despite the covid-19 pandemic. Known for their fun holiday events, Special Olympics Hawaii is spreading the Christmas spirit through their upcoming winter fundraiser, Holiday Jam. Participants are invited to join a virtual cooking demonstration by Chef Sam Choy on Friday, December 4, followed by a virtual dance party on Saturday, December 5.

WEBSITE: www.SoHawaii.org



Virtual Light Display Celebrates Local Artists

Throughout the month of December viewers from around the world are invited to attend a virtual walkthrough. Enjoy an array of light displays created by the residents of Kaua’i. The Festival of Lights “Kauai-style” interior display is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-8 PM through Christmas Eve with Santa and Mrs. Claus with a final evening the last weekend in December.

WEBSITE: www.KauaiFestivalofLights.com