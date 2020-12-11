Mikey Monis Highlights the Weekend’s Holiday Events

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or choosing the best place to eat for dinner, there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s UpWeekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

HAWAII’S FINEST PRESENTS: GRUB AND GROOVE

Kick off your weekend with some great music at one of Hawaii’s hot spots, Hawaiian Brians! Local business, Hawaii’s Finest is hosting a night of music, food and good fun. The 21 and over event is the perfect way to kick off your weekend with some great company.

Instagram: @HawaiisFinest

Glenn Awong of Maoli Brings the Tunes at Shore Fyre Waikiki

Local musician Glenn Awong of Maoli provides the jams at Shore Fyre Waikiki. All weekend long party with one of Hawaii’s most respected singer and songwriter as he sings his hit songs in one of Waikiki’s hotspots.

VISIT: www.ShoreFyre.com

The Paiva ‘Ohana Provides the Grinds for the Holidays

Paiva’s Ono Pasteles is Hawaii’s newest online catering service, which offers homemade pasteles and pastele stews. Take these off of cooking for your next holiday party and let the Paiva ‘Ohana heat things up in the kitchen.

INSTAGRAM: @PaivasOnoPasteles