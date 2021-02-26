Mikey Monis Highlights Hawaii’s Most Talked About Events

Honolulu (KHON2) – From dancing into the Hawaiian sunset to partying at Dave N Busters or hanging out in Waikiki, there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

THE PETER APO BAND AT BLUE NOTE HAWAII

Concert goers are invited to party along with the Peter Apo Band at Blue Note Hawaii, Friday February 26. Kickoff the weekend with some of the greatest hits of the 70s, at one of Waikiki’s grooviest locations.

VISIT: www.BlueNoteHawaii.com

WAI WAI COLLECTIVE PRESENTS: HOAKA’AI

This Saturday, everyone is invited to attend a brunch and conversation entitled “Hoaka’ai” with the Waiwai Collective Team and The Ulu Kalo Bakery. Learn about the different indegenious food important to the Hawaiian culture, and how to keep traditions alive.

TICKETS: waiwaicollective.eventbrite.com

DA PLAYGROUND MAUI PRESENTS: LIKKLE JORDEE

Concert goers on the island of Maui are invited to an all ages performance hosted by Likkle Jordee at Da Playground Maui, Sunday, February 28. Sing and dance along to some of Likkle Jordee’s hit songs.

HAWAII’S FINEST PRESENTS: THE OPIHI PICKERS

Hawaii’s Finest is joining forces with The Opihi Pickers February 26 at Hawaiian Brian’s as they continue their Grub and Groove concert series. Guests can enjoy delicious drinks, ‘ono food and great music at one of Hawaii’s premiere concert venues.

THE SHORE FYRE PRESENTS: TAVANNA

Family and friends are invited to end their weekend nights with one of Hawaii’s most beloved musicians. Tavanna will be at the Shore Fyre Bar and Grill in Waikiki all weekend long. Enjoy ono food, amazing drinks and entertaining music.

VISIT: www.ShoreFyre.com