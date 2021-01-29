Mikey Monis Celebrates The Weekend’s Top Events In Another What’s Up Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are attending a popular concert or heading to Hawaii’s top attraction or enjoying some beautiful Hawaiian music, there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

PEARLRIDGE FARMERS MARKET

This Saturday, Hawaii residents are encouraged to stop by Pearlridge Shopping Center for their weekly farmers market. Shoppers can choose from a wide selection of food, drinks, accessories, and seasonal fruits and vegetables.

VISIT: www.facebook.com/PearlridgeFarmersMarket

1938 INDOCHINE: SUNDAY BRUNCH

Stuff your face at one of Hawaii’s most talked about restaurants with their award winning dishes, refreshing cocktails and live music. 1938 Indochine is the perfect restaurant to kick off your sunday, and end your weekend.

VISIT: www.1938Indochine.com

DA PLAYGROUND MAUI PRESENTS: ELI MAC

Concert goers are invited to end their weekend with live music from award winning, local recording artist, Eli Mac. Party and dance along with one of Hawaii’s top artists at one of Maui’s famous concert venues.

INSTAGRAM: @DaPlaygroundMaui

HI FINEST PRESENTS: MA’OLI’S BREAKTHROUGH RELEASE PARTY

Ma’oli is inviting all of their fans to come out to Hawaiian Brian’s to celebrate the release of their newest album, “The Breakthrough.” The night will be filled with dancing, singing and some of the most popular drinks being sipped on.

INSTAGRAM: @MaoliMusic