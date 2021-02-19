Mikey Monis Celebrates Hawaii’s Most Popular Events

Honolulu (KHON2) – From dancing into the Hawaiian sunset to partying at Dave N Busters or hanging out in Waikiki, there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

THE TOWNE CENTER OF MILILANI PRESENTS BEN HUDSON

This Saturday, tune into a live stream concert of the musical stylings of Ben Hudson. Sit back, relax, and start your weekend with a good note.

VISIT: http://towncenterofmililani.com/

KOKO MARINA PRESENTS: CRAFT AND GIFT FAIR

Art enthusiasts are encouraged to shop at Koko Marina’s craft and gift fair this Saturday. Buyers can shop from some of the best crafters, produce vendors and some of the trendiest island wear.

VISIT: www.KokoMarinaCenter.com

LOCAL MUSICIAN, I.A. DROPS MERCHANDISE AMID NEW SINGLE

Local singer and songwriter, I.A. just dropped some new merchandise in relation to his newest single, “Yeah You.” Shoppers can shop from cool masks, awesome shirts, and more. “Yeah You” is streaming on all digital platforms.

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLE: @IA808

HAWAII’S FINEST PRESENTS: GRUB AND GROOVE

Hawaii’s Finest will be hosting their popular Grub and Groove concert at Hawaiian Brian’s. This week’s concert features local artists like, Likkle Jordee and B.E.T. Attendees can party the night away with awesome music, delicious food and mouth-watering drinks by Miller Light.

VISIT: www.HiFinest.com