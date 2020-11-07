Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Restaurant 604 Kicks Off the Weekend with Live entertainment

Restaurant 604 brings the fun to the Westside of O’ahu Friday night, with live music, great food and delicious drinks. Guests are invited to kick back and relax to the fun sounds of Ali’i Kane, while enjoying ‘ono food and catching the beautiful Hawaiian Sunset.

Website: www.Restaraunt604.com

Aloha Drive In Movies Celebrates the 40th Anniversary of Hawaii International Film Festival

Aloha Drive-In Movies brings its outdoor drive-in cinema experience to Ala Moana Center all month long. This weekend stop by the Makai Parking lot at Ala Moana Shopping center to celebrate locally made films like, “Dare to Play”,”A Story Game”, and “Your Name”…this is a great event to enjoy with family and friends while supporting local films in collabo with the Hawaii International Film Festival.

Website: www.AlohaDriveInMovies.com

Hawaii’s Finest Celebrates its New Clothing Line, Mau HawaiiLocal clothing business Hawaii’s Finest, unveils newest apparel line “May Hawai’i.” Guests are invited to Hawaiian Brian’s Social club, for the launch party of Mau Hawai’i, Saturday November 7. Support local business and local musicians. Hosted by Living808’s Mikey Monis



Website: www.HiFinest.com