Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Work Play Hawaii Presents: Ronny Chieng

Tonight and tomorrow you and your friends are invited to work play in Kaka’ako to laugh until your heart’s content with stand up comic, Ronny Chieng. Laugh along with some delicious drinks at one of Honolulu’s hottest lounges.

VISIT: www.WorkPlayHi.com

“The Paper Tigers” premieres at Pearlridge Shopping Center

All weekend long support independent films such as “The Paper Tigers” a comedy, drama and action film about three aging and out-of-shape Kung Fu fighters who have gone their separate ways, but now are reuniting to avenge their master.

For tickets visit: www.ConsolidatedTheatres.com

Moani Island Bar and Bistro Presents: Jasmin Nicole

Good friend of Living808, Jasmin Nicole will be at Moani Island Bistro and Bar this Saturday to play you into your Memorial Day weekend. Sing along to some of Jasmins hit songs, while dining on some of the best food and drinks the west side of Oahu has to offer.

VISIT: www.TheMoaniHawaii.com

Hawaii’s Finest Presents: Maile and Fia

Tonight, Maile and Fia join forces and team up with Hawaiis Finest as they headline this weekend’s Grub and Groove concert. Play some “games” with Fia, and “pour some sugar on it” with Maile as they perform some of their well-known songs at the most popular venue in town.

VISIT: www.HiFinest.com