Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

DA PLAYGROUND MAUI: JOHN CRUZ

This Friday night, John Cruz will sing you into the weekend as he performs at one of the most popular venues in Maui, Da Playground! Call all of your family and friends as you whine down from your busy week, and relax with some beautiful music of one of the biggest names in Hawaii.

VISIT: www.DaPlaygroundMaui.com

HAWAII’S FINEST PRESENTS: IMI LOA COLLECTION

Hawaii’s Finest has just dropped their newest clothing collection TODAY and its called, Imi Loa. Known for their eye-catching designs, and comfortable apparel, their Imi Loa Collection will have you turning heads as you head out for a night on the town with your friends. Can we say Hashtag #OOTD…thats outfit of the day by the way.

SHOP ONLINE AT: www.HiFinest.com

WET N WILD HAWAII CELEBRATES EASTER

Wet’n’Wild will make this an Easter to remember—especially since we all missed out last year! No fighting crowds and dealing with egg theft at Wet’n’Wild: The first 500 children 12 years and under that enter the park before 11:30 a.m. will receive a set number of eggs along with a swag bag of goodies from Diamond Bakery. Enjoy some fun in the sun, while slipping and sliding at the wildest place in the islands.

VISIT: www.WetNWildHawaii.com

GRUB N GROOVE CONCERT PRESENTS: EI NEI AND NA HOA

Tonight, you and your friends will be grubbing and grooving at Hawaiian Brians as Ei Nei and Na Hoa combine forces to give you a concert unlike any other. The sweet sounds of these two bands will have you dancing all night long!

GET YOUR TICKETS AT: www.HiFinest.com