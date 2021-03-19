Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

MOONLIGHT MELE DRIVE IN:

This Saturday night, you and your ‘Ohana and are welcomed to attend the drive-in moonlight mele concert series at Aloha Stadium featuring local singers and songwriters like, Josh Tatofi, Pure Heart, Rebel Souljahz, and a performance by Halau Na Mamo O Pu’uanahulu. What better way to kick off your Saturday night than with some loved ones and the amazing vocals of Josh Tatofi.

TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE AT: www.HawaiiTheatre.com

ALOHA DRIVE IN MOVIES:

This Saturday night is Honolulu International Film Festival Night at the Aloha Drive in Movies. You and your Ohana are invited to watch 2 Oscar nominated films, such as Minari and Promising Young Woman. Eat all the popcorn you can eat, munch on your favorite snacks, while getting lost in two great films with your loved ones.

VISIT: www.AlohaDriveInMovies.com

FADED HAWAII BARBERSHOP SUPPORTS LOCAL ATHLETES

Head over to Faded Hawaii Barbershop in Kane’ohe, as you get fresh to death with some cool hairstyles while supporting Keiki football players. Whether it be a fresh fade, or the cool party mullet, all proceeds raised on Sunday will go towards supporting local athletes.

BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT BY FOLLOWING FADED HAWAII ON INSTAGRAM: @FadedHawaii