Mikey Highlights This Weekend’s Top Events in the Weekly Weekend Report

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or heading out for a night at your favorite venue there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

WET N WILD HAWAII PRESENTS DOUBLE MOVIE NIGHT PRESENTATION AND FIT N FUN DAYS

This Friday, you and your Ohana are invited to Wet’n’Wild Hawaii to enjoy extended hours with use of water rides and attractions, plus a double movie presentation of Cinderella. Then, on Sunday head back to Wet N Wild Hawaii to get fit. Learn more about health and fitness with experts stationed throughout the park from Down to Earth, Kapolei Hot Yoga, Pearl side Boxing, F45 Training, UFC Gym and 24 Hour Fitness.

VISIT www.WetNWildHawaii.com

KAMEHAMEHA SCHOOLS KAPALAMA PRESENTS: 2021 HO’OLAULE’A

This Saturday log onto Kamehameha Schools Kapalama Ho’olaule’a 2021 from the comfort of you own home this livestream will be filled with raffles, beautiful entertainment and more. Plus, it will be hosted by our good friend Kaleo Pilanca.

VISIT: www.KSKHoolaulea.com

KALO PRESENTS: HO’OLA LAHUI

This Sunday, good friend of Living808, Kalani Pe’a will be performing at Ho’ola Lahui. Virtually join Kalani and KALO, a Hawaiian Civic club based in Oregon and Seattle Washington as they bring the spread the aloha spirit of Hawaii through, music and hula. Also, learn how you can win over $500 in prizes.

VISIT: www.KaloHCC.org

HAWAII FINEST PRESENTS: HIGH WATTAH

Hawaii’s Finest is back at it again with another “Grub and Groove” concert at Hawaiian Brians. This Saturday night, hit the town with some of your closest friends as you dance and sing along to rising musicians, High Wattah. Grind on those grinds, and keep the drinks pouring as you hang out at the place that everyone, who is anyone will be at.

VISIT: www.HiFinest.com