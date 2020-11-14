Mikey Highlights The Top Events Happening Around Town

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are attending a popular concert or heading out for some famous Dole whip, there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Aloha Drive In Movies Brings the Entertainment to Cars

Aloha Drive-In Movies brings its outdoor drive-in cinema experience to Ala Moana Center for its third weekend. This weekend stop by the Makai Parking lot at Ala Moana Shopping center to enjoy family films like, “Jumanji: The Next Level” and “The Paper Tigers.”

Website:

www.AlohaDriveInMovies.com

Dole Plantation Re-opens Its Doors After Months of Being Closed

One of Hawai‘i’s preeminent attractions, is excited to welcome the public back on Thursday, Nov. 12 with new practices and protocols to help improve the Dole Plantation experience for its visitors, employees, and community. Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday. Dole Plantation will remain closed all day, every Wednesday.

Website:

http://www.DolePlantation.com

Johnny Suite Celebrates His Return to Performing at Hawaiian Brians Social Club

Call all your family and friends as you Join Johnny Suite & The Penthouse Boys for 2 special storytelling/dinner shows, this Saturday at Hawaiian Brian’s Social Club. Tickets are sold per table, with a maximum of 5 people.

Tickets:

www.JohnnySuite.com