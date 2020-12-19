Mikey Helps You Get in The Christmas Spirit By Highlighting This Months Holiday Festivities

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are participating in a virtual concert or choosing the best place to eat for dinner, there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s UpWeekend airs on Living808.

Each week What’s Up Weekend highlights three of the most popular events around the state. From attending a virtual concert in your living room, to checking out the newest event, this weekly weekend report will have you calling up all of your family and friends for a fun night out.

Makua Rothman Brings The Entertainment to Shore Fyre Waikiki

All weekend long, gather all your family and friends for 3 nights of live entertainment featuring local singer and songwriter, Makua Rothman. Enjoy ono food, delicious drinks and festive music at one of Waikiki’s hot spots.

Website: www.ShoreFyre.com



Tavana Celebrates New Music at Hawaiian Brian’s Social Club Hawaiian musician, Tavana releases new EP album at Hawaiian Brian’s Social Club, Saturday night. Local singer, songwriter Tavana invites fans to support Hawaiian music along with drinks, food and great entertainment. Seats require reservations, in respect to CDC guidelines.

WEBSITE: www.HBSocialClub.com



Chamber Music Hawai’i Brings the Holiday Tunes to Hawai’i residents, via Live stream

Chamber Music Hawaii hosts live stream concert entitled, Merry Mele. This Sunday viewers are encouraged to tune into a virtual concert performed by local musicians and instrumentalists. Tickets are sold online.



WEBSITE: www.ChamberMusicHawaii.org