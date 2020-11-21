Mikey Celebrates Local Music by Highlighting This Weeks’ Concerts

Honolulu (KHON2) – Whether you are supporting local musicians at home, or driving to your favorite musical venue, there is always something to do at the end of the week. Mikey Monis breaks down the trendiest events, every Friday, when What’s Up Weekend airs on Living808.

Anuhea and Friends Return for the Opening of Blue Note Hawaii with multiple performance Blue Note Hawaii, the legendary venue for live entertainment, has returned to the music scene and continues its celebration with three nights featuring reggae, pop, and R&B-influenced singer-songwriter Anuhea! The singer returns to the Blue Note stage for her annual four-night residency, November 25 – 28 with shows at 6 and 8:30pm each night.

Chante Returns to Performing with Live-stream concert this Friday night, viewers are encouraged to tune into a live-stream performance with Living808 Ha’ina Jam artist, Chante in collaboration with Propeller USA and Highway Inn. Sing to some of your favorite songs as this local musicians covers them as well as performing some of his hit singles.

Likkle Jordee Brings the Entertainment to WorkPlay Hawaii2020 Island Music Award winner, Likkle Jordee is returning to the stage at Work Play Hawaii this Saturday night. Enjoy a night out with family and friends and party along to some of Likkle Jordee’s hit songs at one of Hawaii’s most popular nightlife venues.

