Manoa Valley Theatre presents ‘Waiting for the Host’, A timely, hilarious and thought-provoking play specially created to be experienced online, exploring the challenges of the “new normal” by bringing you an exciting and extraordinary piece of virtual theatre in the midst of our enforced digital regime. Director Kevin Doyle explains more:

“This play was specifically written to be produced in a Zoom like experience, about Zoom experiences. You get to see the characters struggling to adapt to the “new normal” of virtual connections.”

And because this is being performed living in person from the Manoa Valley Theatre, it posed some unique challenges.

“Because it’s supposed to reflect people who aren’t in the same room, yet our actors are in the same room, they’re finding it difficult NOT to react to each other.”

