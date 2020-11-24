Manoa Valley Theatre Celebrates Theatrical Arts Through Virtual Events

Honolulu (KHON2) – Manoa Valley Theatre (MVT) continues to share stories of the people of Hawaii through virtual productions amid the stay-at-home order.

With over thousands of guests and multiple awards, it’s no secret as to why Manoa Valley Theater has been adored by so many show-goers throughout the years.

“I think the big reason for Manoa Valley Theatres’ success over the years comes from how well these productions address stories and needs of the people,” says Dwight Martin, Former Production Director of Manoa Valley Theater.

Although the stay-at-home order has put a temporary halt to in-person productions, MVT is dedicated to entertaining its audience worldwide through the use of virtual productions.

“We’re exploring the digital world, coming up with live-streams and pre-produced shows that would be edited and debuted later. We just had an amazing virtual fundraiser with talented performers of the arts that was received so well by our audience. We have an endless amount of possibilities,” says Kip Wilborm, Executive Producer of Manoa Valley Theatre.

The Manoa Valley Theatre has been producing multiple virtual events such as fundraisers and Q&As with its cast throughout the past few months.