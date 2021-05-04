Manoa Valley Theatre to Go Live with Tiny Beautiful Things

Honolulu (KHON2)- Manoa Valley Theatre is ready to go live with a Dramatic Comedy called Tiny Beautiful Things from May 6-23.



Tiny Beautiful Things is a play based on a book about “Sugar,” a struggling writer, who took over the unpaid, anonymous position of advice columnist. The play stars Susan Hawes as Sugar and features three letter writers and Sugar’s answers on everything from getting out of a rut to healing when you’re broken, to finding the courage to take on the questions which have no answers.

Hawes was a fan of the book and looks forward to bringing the story to the stage with theatre goers in person.

Manoa Valley Theatre is taking COVID precautions, including enforcing a strict mask policy, restricting audience members to 40 and spacing them out to maintain social distancing.

Website: www.manoavalleytheatre.com

Social Media Handles: @manoavalleytheatre