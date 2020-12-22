Local Musicians Come Together to Encourage Those to Spend the Holidays At Home

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local Musicians host Hawaii Strong concert series during Christmas as a way to encourage residents to stay home during the covid-19 pandemic.

The Christmas edition of the Hawaii Strong Concert series is set to air this Thursday on KHON2, and features a star-studded line up, including Na Hoku HanoHano award winners, Ei Nei.

“It’s an amazing show to support local musicians, while entertaining residents as they enjoy their Christmas dinner with those they live with. I know times are tough right now, which is why we are trying to spread some Christmas cheer through mele,” says Dane Fujiwara of Ei Nei.

Alongside, Ei Nei, viewers. can be entertained by other local musicians like, the Makaha Sons, Natalie Ai Kamau’u, Rocky Brown and Robi Kahakalau.

Fujiwara says, “I’m very honored to play on the same stage as the bands that we looked up to growing up, and all for a good cause. These guys paved the ways for us, and we are completely honored.”

The Christmas edition of Hawaii Strong is hosted by KHON2’s Mikey Monis, Kristy Tamashiro, and Hawaiian Music Live’s, Bruddah Wade. Hawaii Strong airs Thursday, 9:30PM on KHON2, with a rebroadcast on Friday at 7:30PM on KHII.