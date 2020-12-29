Local Musicians Come Together as A Way to Encourage Those To Celebrate The New Year’s at Home

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local Musicians come together to perform virtually New Year’s Eve as a way to protect the community.

The New Year’s Eve edition of the Hawaii Strong Concert series is set to air this Thursday on KHON2, and features local singer and songwriters, Manoa DNA.

“We are trying to give a reason for people to stay home. We want Hawaii to stay and watch this concert and feel like you’re not missing out on any festivities. The purpose of this show is to encourage people to not go outside so that we can stop the spread of this virus, ” says Alx Kawakami of Manoa DNA.

Alongside, Manoa DNA, viewers. can be entertained by other local musicians like,

Amy Hanaia’lii, Kula’iwi and Pure Heart.

The New Year’s Eve edition of Hawaii Strong is hosted by KHON2’s Mikey Monis, Kristy Tamashiro, and Hawaiian Music Live’s, Bruddah Wade. Hawaii Strong airs Thursday, 9:30 PM on KHON2, with a rebroadcast on Friday at 7:30 PM on KHII.