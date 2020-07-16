Local Girl Siena Agudong stars in new Disney Channel Movie

Born in the beautiful Hawaii in 2004, Kauai teen Siena Agudong is rising to the top in television and film. Agudong currently holds the lead role in the new Netflix new series No Good Nick, opposite of Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Astin. Siena plays Nick, a street smart con-artist who makes her way into the home of Liz and Ed, played by Melissa and Sean.

Last year, Siena amazed audiences in her debut Warner Brothers movie, Alex and Me, starring alongside US soccer Olympic gold medalist Alex Morgan. She also starred in Star Falls, a family sitcom that aired on Nickelodeon. Siena’s passion for acting has earned her several Young Entertainer and Young Artist Award nominations in 2015, 2016, and 2017! She was also awarded “Best Guest Starring Young Actress 12 & Under”.

Siena’s latest project has her playing Reina Carvajal in the new Disney Channel original movie “Upside Down Magic”. Reina is a reserved and put together girl who has the ability to manipulate heat. Her talented power lands her in the Honors Flare class. Throughout the movie, Reina is taken for a twisted adventure as she has yet to learn the full capability of her powers.

