Local Film Producer, Jason Baum Represents Hawaii at the 2021 Grammys

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local film producer, Jason Baum is being recognized for his work at the 2021 Grammys.

Born and raised on the island of Maui, film producer Jason Baum is taking his skills behind the camera to Hollywood, an accomplishment he has been honing in on since high school.

“I started off in Hawaii when I was a student at Maui High School. I didn’t know what I wanted to do, until I picked up a camera and that’s when I fell in love with film. I ended up pursuing film by enrolling at NYU, from there, I moved to Los Angeles and interned in the music industry, which is how I got to where I am today,” says Jason Baum, film producer.

His work has been noticed by some of the top musicians in the film and music industry, allowing him to work with some well-known artists.

Baum says, “I’ve had the privilege to work with many talented people in the music industry on their music videos. Artists from Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Sia, Kendrick Lamar, Hurricane Fire, and most recently I worked with Beyonce and the Beastie Boys.”

With previous Grammy nominations added to his discography, Baum has added one more to his list for his work on musical documentary, “The Beastie Boys Story.”

“It was really exciting and special to be working on this project, because I have been listening to their music for years. There was a little bit of pressure to do their music justice and tell their story of their music and career, overall it was a very fun project,” says Baum.

Viewers can watch Baum this Sunday at the 2021 Grammy awards on its official website.

WEBSITE:

www.Grammys.com