Local Business Owner, Shares Struggles In New Book

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local Business owner, Erin Kanno Uehara is sweetening her customers’ day by adding a new product to her candy line.

Choco Le’a is a locally owned chocolate shop in Manoa whose mission is to spread positivity through chocolate.

“We’re passionate about bringing hope, joy and love, through our chocolates to sweeten relationships. As relationships strengthen, we are fulfilling our purpose and mission of “Bringing peace to our world, one chocolate at a time. We specialize in creating artisan dark chocolate truffles and innovative products. Everything is made fresh in Manoa valley,” says Erin Kanno Uehara, owner of Choco Le’a.

With years of chocolate making on her resume, Uehara has decided to add writing to her skill set, allowing her to share personal experience with her followers.

Uehara says, “Instead of setting out to just write a book that felt like a truly overwhelming task since I had no idea how to start or knew anything about the process, and no one else to do it but me, I simply asked God daily, ‘What do you want me to do today?’ I then found myself writing my book which now helps people deal with the same struggles I dealt with.”

Uehara’s book serves as a guide to others who were hit professionally and personally because of the stay-at-home order.

“One of my greatest fears of coming out of COVID-19, is remaining exactly the same person I was before, and returning to the exact same thing. No difference. But if we’re returning to a new normal, wouldn’t that require a new me, and that mindset allowed me to open up to my readers,” says Uehara.

Uehara’s book “Bringing Peace to Our World, One Chocolate Story at A Time” is now available on the Choco Le’as official website.

WEBSITE:

www.ChocoLea.com

INSTAGRAMS:

@CHOCOLEAHAWAII

@YOURCHOCOLATEFRIEND