Local Boy Saves the World in New Power Rangers TV Series

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local actor, Kainalu Moya is taking his theatre skills to the small screen in Nickelodeon’s new TV series, Power Rangers Dino Fury.

While most millennials are taking selfies on their favorite social media app, Kainalu Moya is busy saving the world as the blue Power Ranger in the new hit show, Power Rangers Dino Fury.

“The day I got the part, I almost didn’t believe it because it came through an email instead of a phone call. My agent called me and wanted to surprise me. Once I knew it was legit, I started jumping up and down and became super excited,” says Kainalu Moya, actor.

From acting lessons, theatre classes and appearances in a few short films, Moya has been working on his craft which lead him up to his biggest role yet, playing the Ollie Akana, the blue power ranger on Nickelodeon.

Moya says, “It was years of work and working on my craft that got me to be where I am. Right before the pandemic started, I submitted a self-tape, got call backs after call backs, and then one day, I was offered the role. I was so happy and beyond excited.”

In addition to remembering lines, Moya and his cast mates went into weeks of intensive fight training, learning choreography for the Nickelodeon series.

“We worked hard every day on how to block without getting hurt, flip, and do all those kinds of moves. My body would be sore at the end of the day, so I would get some rest, get up and repeat the process the next day,” says Moya.

Viewers can watch Moya save the world Saturday mornings on Nickelodeon.