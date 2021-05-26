Kawaii Kon goes virtual for first of two events

For the second straight year, Kawaii Kon is going virtual. The convention received a lot of great feedback from the first event and plan to make this even more engaging and fun. There will be a cosplay guest, Vivid Vision, as well as more online panels, a virtual vendors room, and there will be streaming live gameplay. The convention is still accepting online applications for vendors and it’s free. This will be the first of two events with the second coming in November. That convention is planned to be in-person at the convention center. Gina Maeda the director of PR and Media is excited about that as well.

“Safety is our number one priority. We are keeping in close communication with the convention center and city and state officials, and following CDC recommendations. Unfortunately, nothing is certain right now, but we are hoping to develop a clearer plan as November gets closer. We all miss being together to celebrate our fandoms, and we look forward to doing it again when it’s safe.”

You can find more information online on Instagram as @kawaiikonofficial and on Facebook at facebook.com/kawaiikon. For virtual Kawaii Kon, people can tune in on the website kawaiikon.com or on Twitch.