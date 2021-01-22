Johnny Helm Previews Blue Note Hawaii Show January 28th

Honolulu (KHON2) – Johnny Helm will bring his smooth sounds to the Blue Note Hawaii for one show on January 28th .

Helm will perform his single release concert at The Blue Note Hawaii for “Hat On My Head”. The song releases the following day on Jan 29th.

It’s a rare opportunity to see Helm with a full band. “It has been close to 10 years,” says Helm. “2021 is the year will I am really going to focus on my live performances and consistently put out new music. For this special event, I assembled an all star band consisting of some of my best friends and musical powerhouses. The band is John Cruz (special guest & also playing bass on my set), Mike Grande on piano, Shawn P. Pimental on drums, and Imua Garza on lead guitar. Yoza will open the show with her original songs.”

Tickets for the show at the Blue Note can be purchased at https://www.bluenotehawaii.com/

You can pre-save the new single “Hat On My Head” here: https://johnnyhelm.fanlink.to/HatOnMyHead

Website: http://www.johnnyhelm.com/

Social Media Handles: FB: @johnnyhelmmusic / IG: @johnnyhelmmusic