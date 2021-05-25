HOT presents the digital world premier of “Hometown to the World”

Opera has been part of island culture for more than a century. Its history in Hawaiʻi, which dates back to the 1850s, includes stories of Queen Emma singing in the chorus of Verdi’s Il Trovatore while her husband, King Kamehameha IV served as the stage manager! Today, Hawai’i Opera Theatre is known for its vibrant and creative productions and award-winning education programs.

The 2020-21 HOT Digital Season concludes with Laura Kaminsky and Kimberly Reed’s newest opera – Hometown to the World. Local favorites Sarah Lambert Connelly and Maya Hoover are joined by newcomer Ian McGuffin as three individuals whose lives are turned upside down yet find a path for healing. Karen Tiller returns to direct and Benjamin Makino makes his HOT debut as conductor, leading six musicians from the Hawai’i Symphony Orchestra. While the pair share connections to Memphis Opera and HOT, this is their first time working together. The production was filmed by Dave Hunt of Sky Legend Films, who has brought to life all of the HOT Digital productions this season.

