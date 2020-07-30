Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival Free Online July 31-August 12

Honolulu (KHON2) – For the first time in its 31 year history, the Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival is going virtual with a free online festival from July 31 to August 12 on the Honolulu Gay and Lesbian Cultural Foundation’s website.

“We realize many are unemployed or under-employed at this time so we’re making it free,” says Festival director Brent Anbe. “We’re using films and an interactive talk-story event to highlight the challenges and opportunities faced by Hawaii’s LGBTQ community during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Anbe adds, “Our featured film is the Hawai`i premiere of Kama`āina, a locally shot film about a queer girl from Waiʻanae who is abused by her stepfather and must navigate life on the streets until she finds refuge at the Pu`uhonua o Wai`anae, Hawai`i’s largest organized homeless encampment.” The screening will be followed by a community discussion ON AUGUST 10 including refuge founder Twinkle Borge, the young star Malia Kamalani Soon, and director Kimi Howl Lee.

Also featured are 20 short films including comedies, dramas, and documentaries that will be streamed throughout the festival, many making their first appearance in Hawaii. A number of the films have Hawaii ties – either shot on location here, or with local cast/ crew.

“Some of the films are just fun,” says Anbe, adding, “It’s a nice break from what’s become a harsh reality in today’s pandemic.”

HRFF is one of the longest continually running LGBTQ film festivals in the world. It is presented by the nonprofit Honolulu Gay and Lesbian Cultural Foundation whose mission is to educate and raise awareness of the community-at-large about gay and lesbian culture, arts, and lifestyle. It’s the largest event that the Foundation puts on, and it’s a fundraiser to support the LGBTQ community in Hawaii.

Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival

July 31- August 12

HGLCF.ORG

Kama`aina film and talk story

August 10

Facebook: Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival Donations for Pu`uhonua o Wai`anae

Catch the Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival, free online this year from July 31- August 12 online.

Website: http://HGLCF.org