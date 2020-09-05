Historic Hawaii Theatre Celebrates 98th Birthday

Honolulu (KHON2) – The historic Hawaii Theatre is celebrating its 98th birthday, as a significant force in Honolulu’s cultural landscape since 1922.

Living808 caught up with Hawaii Theatre President and Chief Executive Officer Gregory Dunn to find out about the landmark’s history and pivot during the pandemic.

You can support the non-profit Hawaii Theatre Center, which was established in 1984 is to provide a broad range of entertainment, cultural and educational experiences; promote redevelopment and revitalization of downtown Honolulu/Chinatown; and enhance the quality of life in Honolulu.

Hawaii Theatre keeps entertainment alive with livestream productions from the venue such as the recent Moonlight in the Mele that featured The Makaha Sons and The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra’s pARTners for the Arts series.

Website: www.hawaiitheatre.com

Social Media Handles: @hawaiitheatre