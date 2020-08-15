Hawai’i’s Joshua Tavares Talks About Rent for MVT Live

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawai’i Broadway star Joshua Tavares is back home and sharing about his experiences on the national Rent tour.

Tavares shined as Angel in the 20th Anniversary national tour of RENT which had to wrap in March, 3 months earlier than scheduled due to the pandemic.

Manoa Valley Theatre reunited Tavares with fellow Hawaii co-star Zare Zare Anguay for a live stream of MVT Live on Friday, August 14 at 4:00pm on @manoavalleytheatre’s Live Facebook stream.

The two local Hawaii actor/dancers who hit it big this past year, both landing roles in the 20th Anniversary national tour of RENT. Joshua “Baba” Tavares and Zare Anguay will join host Dylan Chace Lee to discuss their backgrounds in theatre, their pathway to Broadway and what’s next for them in entertainment.

Website: https://manoavalleytheatre.com/