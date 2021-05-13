Hawaiian Style Band Livestream Concert

The Hawaiian Style Band is going to be jamming this weekend from Hawaii Island and you can enjoy no matter where you are. We got a chance to catch up with two band members, Wade Cambern and Shawn Pimental.

“Kahilu Theatre has always been a special place to perform and Kahilu.TV is bringing our music and culture to the world which is so important because of the pandemic. Thanks to Kahilul.TV livestreaming our concert, it is our hope that our music will reach the world and further interest in Hawaiian Style Band. Having a super group with the likes of Garin Poliahu, Mike Grande, Shawn Pimental and Malia Mahi-Badis is like having a a Maserati, we’d like to drive it around the world!”

You can visit kahilutheatre.org or kahilu.tv for tickets.