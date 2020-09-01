Hawaii Theatre Moonlight Mele Live Stream with Makaha Sons

Honolulu (KHON2) – The show must go on at the historic Hawaii Theatre, which has kept local arts strong through livestream concert events featuring artists including Makaha Sons, Makana Natalie Ai Kamauu, Raiatea Helm, and more.

President and Chief Executive Officer Gregory Dunn talked about the production and financial resources that it takes to put on the live stream concert events.

The next one stars Makaha Sons and it’s coming up on Thursday September 3rd from 3-6pm.

You can make a donation of any dollar amount to reserve a live stream link.

HA.KA. Entertainment & Farmers Insurance Hawaii Presents MOONLIGHT MELE CONCERT SERIES To benefit the Historic Hawaii Theatre Center. This series of Live-Stream concert events will help to raise money for the preservation and operation of the Historic Hawaii Theatre Center, help to put technical crews back to work, and move to a point where musicians are paid for performing again.

Website: www.hawaiitheatre.com