Hawaii Theatre Gift of Aloha Concert Starring Five Top Artists

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii Theatre Center’s Gift of Aloha Concert December 6th on KHON2 will feature artists including Amy Hanaiali’I, John Cruz, Taimane, Henry Kapono and Makaha Sons.

The Gift of Aloha Concert enhances Hawaii Theatre’s emergence as the pre-eminent venue for live streaming events in Hawaii. It will air on Sunday, December 6th at 2:00pm on KHON2 with a star-studded line up of artists and several surprises.

The virtual concert will feature five of the Islands’ most celebrated acts, joining together to help raise funds for the historic venue, which has taken a hit due to COVID closures.

Since Hawaii Theatre closed February 2020, over 100 shows rescheduled resulting in about $6 million losses, staff reduction to 3 full time staff.

To watch and help raise money for the Hawaii Theatre, sign up at giftofaloha.givesmart.com or call (808) 791-1397

You can also watch the concert on KHON2 and streaming live.

Website: hawaiitheatre.com

Social Media Handles: @hawaiitheatre