Hawaii Stars- New Hope Holiday Special

Honolulu (KHON2)- Hawaii Stars and Carole Kai are going to be getting everyone in the Holiday Spirit with the New Hope Holiday Special with multiple airings on the KHON family of stations.

Filmed at the New Hope Church, the state is decorated for Christmas with lights and trees and is guaranteed to put you in a festive mood. The show will feature Tavana, Teresa Bright, Del Beasley, Kata Maduli, Pastor Wayne Cordiero and the New Hope Band, Natalie A’I, and Iolani Kama’u. In addition, ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro will play alongside the next generation and the hosts will jump in the act as well. Carole Kai will sing with Celine Carr while Kimo Kahoano will perform with his son Kamuela.

You can catch the first performance on Thanksgiving Eve at 6:30pm on KHON2

It’ll rebroadcast on KHON on Christmas Night as well as air on KHII on December 13th and 27th.