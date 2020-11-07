Hawaii International Film Festival Celebrates its 40th Year With Release of New Film

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaii International Film Festival is honoring its 40th anniversary with the release of its original film inspired by Japanese supernatural legends.

Intertwining supernatural myths into a single film, Story Game narrates the tales of three scary stories, following the tradition of other horror anthology films. Produced by locally-owned productions, Talk Story, the film was filmed on both O’ahu and Tokyo, allowing its cast and crew to appreciate the Japanese culture.

“For Story Game, I’ve always been interested in Japanese urban fables, many of which are based on true stories, or so I’m told. And I’m just really happy we can share a few of the more famous ones with the world, and will hopefully inspire more storytelling around a campfire,” says Jason Lau, Writer and Director.

The film blends both Hawaiian and Japanese cultures together, paying homage to both Hawaii locations and Japanese myths.

“The film starts off at a remote campsite on Oahu’s North Shore, where three friends try to outwit each other with their best ghost story, bringing some of Japan’s most legendary dark tales to life,” says Jason Quinn, actor of Story Game.

Story Game will be available throughout the festival on Hawaii International Film Festivals online streaming portal or at ‘Ōlino by Consolidated Theaters in Kapolei, on Sunday, Nov. 15.

