Fun Farming Experiences at Keiki and Plow

Honolulu (KHON2) – Keiki and Plow has created fun experiences to teach children about organic farming in Hawaii Kai during the pandemic.

Keiki and Plow is a nonprofit and organic farm located in Hawaii Kai with a mission to inspire health, empower children and connect community through sustainable agriculture.

Keiki and Plow closed all onsite programming in early March but has since re-opened for private playgroup experiences. These reservations are available Monday-Saturday and allow a group of no more than 10 to visit the farm at a time. “This is a great opportunity to have a very personal experience at Keiki and Plow with your closest quarantine buddies or family members and ensure everyones health and well being;” says Heather Mohr, Executive Director/Lead Farmer. “We know that time in nature and time socializing is so important for our keiki and this is our way to offer these experiences in a very safe and controlled way.”

Another new offering is a Wednesday yoga event. “We are excited to be starting up sunset yoga on the farm each Wednesday evening from 6-7PM for ages 16+ as well as a weekly opportunity to volunteer every Wednesday morning from 8:30am-11,” says Mohr.

During normal business operations, Keiki and Plow hosts “Farm Play and Harvest” days where the community is invited to visit the farm, experience a nature inspired playground and mini petting zoo and enjoy organic produce through a u-pick experience. The non-profit typically hosts educational tours and community events such as music festivals, family yoga and workshops around sustainability and wellness.

Website: https://www.keikiandplow.org/