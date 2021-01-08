From Football to Funny-Man: Tumua Tuinei

On today’s edition of Living808, we meet former Punahou and University of Hawaii football player Tumua Tuinei. After college Tuinei decided to pursue stand-up comedy and it has been a successful endeavor for him. Sold out shows at the Blue Note Hawaii and tons of likes on social media. Find out how he got his start and what he wants to see from his shows in 2021. To find out when he will be at the Blue Note, visit http://bluenotehawaii.com.

To follow the local comedian on social media platforms:

Tumua Tuinei on Facebook and YouTube

@tumua_ on Instagram