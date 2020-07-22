Dolphin Excursions Offers Deals for Locals & Military

Honolulu (KHON2) – Locals and military members can take advantage of deals right now to take dolphin and whale watching adventures with Dolphin Excursions.

“We take you on an ocean safari aboard our state-of-the-art 34-foot rigid inflatable boat with our lifeguard certified crew,” says owner Victor Lozano. “The west coast of Oahu is well known for having the calmest and clearest waters around the island. It’s perfect for snorkeling with turtles and home to both spinner dolphins and those mighty winter visitors — humpback whales.”

Dolphin Excursions has made changes to keep guests safe including sterilization of snorkeling equipment and limiting number of passengers on boats since reopening to control the spread of COVID-19.

Dolphin Excursions has lost visitor business due to the travel quarantine and is offering locals and the military 25% off, as well as special group rates.

Lozano says it’s an unique experience because “unlike most dolphin cruises or other Hawaii tours, our snorkel excursions are operated by seasoned naturalists and marine biologists. We search for multiple species of wild dolphins and practice responsible wildlife viewing.”

