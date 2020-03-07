Celebrate Girls and Women at the Upcoming Like A Girl Street Festival

The first annual Like A Girl Street Festival is happening this Saturday. It’s focus is to celebrate women, girls and support “Women’s Fund of Hawaii.”

The goal of the event is to provide information and education on women’s and girls’ philanthropy, bring awareness to women and girls’ issues, all while increasing the visibility of our grantees.

Tannya invites Sales Director of Honolulu Beerworks, Sharon Heitzenroder; and the Executive Director of Women’s Fund of Hawaii, Leela Bilmes Goldstein to share more about this event.

“Like A Girl Street Festival”

Honolulu Beerworks

Saturday | March 7, 2020

12:00 pm – 9:00 pm

328 Cooke Street, Honolulu, HI 96813

(Kakaako, O’ahu)

Website: www.likeagirlfest.com